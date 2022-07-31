Wall mount your TV with today’s X-Mount Gold Box sale starting from $13 (Save 37%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, X-Mount (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its TV wall mounts starting from $13. Headlining these deals is the One-Piece Wall Plate Advanced Tilt TV Mount for $37.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 37% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This mount can handle TVs between the 42- and 70-inch size range and up to 100 pounds with a 24-inch opening on the plate to allow for wall outlets to pass through. Once you’ve mounted the TV, you can have it sit either 2.60-inches off the wall or up to 7.18-inches to allow for cable management. The quick lock and release design has pull tabs to secure your TV to the mount easily. Head below for more X-Mount deals.

More X-Mount TV mount deals:

After you finish checking out the deals on X-Mount TV wall mounts, be sure to stick around to check out the other deals we’ve rounded up for you. Right now we’re tracking a deal on the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $120, which matches the 2022 Prime Day deal. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to playback 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision over HDMI 2.1.

X-Mount One-Piece Wall Plate Tilt TV Mount features:

【Stable Structure】The TV wall bracket is made of heavy duty steel by lots of advanced automatic machines such as robot welding, etc. All of them are designed and tested as international safety standard with 4 times loading without any problems, and They are tested in UL lab in order that they are delivered in good quality.

【Universal Design】As long as the VESA Size and Weight can be matched, this Mount can support your TV. This Extension TV wall Mount fits most 42-70″ TVs up to 100 LBS, Some up to 90 Inch. VESA Size 200*100mm to 600*400mm，up to 24″ Wood Studs &100lbs.

【Max Extension Adjustable】Tilt angle +2/-15°( Tips: You can too-free tilting the degree), Large Extension design makes your TV mount getting the best viewing angle on your position. Our Full Tilt TV Bracket extend from 2.69″ to 7.18” from the wall to save space and easy cable access.

