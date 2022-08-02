Score Amazon’s 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool Knife down at the 2022 low, now just $8.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $8.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model has sold for between $11 and $12.50 over the last year with today’s deal being a 2022 low that comes in at about $2 under the price of the 11-in-1 variant right now. This versatile tool houses a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring in one stainless steel unit. Alongside the black oxidation finish, it also ships with a nylon pouch that features a belt loop for hands-free carrying if that’s your style. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many comparable multi-tools that also house a cutting blade for less than $8.50 Prime shipped from trustworthy brands. But it might be worth taking a look at the Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain Multi-Tool for under $5.50 Prime shipped. While there’s no typical straight edge blade here, this keyring-ready option does carry a bottle opener, nail puller/staple remover, wrench, ruler, serrated edge, scoring point, and Phillips/flathead screwdrivers in one handy unit for even less. 

While we are talking adventure gear and the like, be sure to swing by today’s REI Outlet sale. However, if you’re more focused on your at-home DIY projects right now, our tools hub is the place to be. You’ll find a wide-range of discounts to bolster your kit including yesterday’s price drop on DEWALT’s 12-inch compound double bevel miter saw that is now back at the Amazon all-time low with as much as $100 in savings to be had. All of the details you need on this one are waiting for you right here. Just be sure to also scope out this ongoing deal on Kershaw’s Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife as well. 

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-tool features:

  • 15-in-1 multi-function tool includes a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring
  • Made of reliable long-lasting stainless steel with a durable black oxidation finish and aluminum handle
  • Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

