MSI’s extremely powerful Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti GPU falls to new low at $1,300

Amazon is offering the MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti 24GB Graphics Card for $1,299.99 shipped. Originally $2,000, this card has gone for $1,430 more recently at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As NVIDIA’s most powerful graphics card, this RTX 3090 Ti takes gaming to the next level. It comes from MSI already overclocked and with improved cooling as well, which makes this the ideal high-tier graphics card. When it launched at $2,000, we weren’t sure who the RTX 3090 Ti was for. But, at a price more affordable than the RTX 3090 launched at? It’s the perfect choice for top-tier battlestations. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional info.

If you’re alright taking a step down to the RTX 3060 instead, then you can save even more. Right now the ASUS Dual RTX 3060 is available at Amazon for $410. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 lets me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to game at 4K well, and 8K will be a dream when using an RTX 3060. So, if it’s high resolution gaming that you’re after, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

Will an RTX 3070 do the trick for your setup? Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop is currently on sale for $1,460, and ships with both an i7 processor and RTX 3070 GPU. Down $240 from its normal going rate, this delivers an all-in-one gaming solution that doesn’t require any major assembly before you can start playing.

MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3090 Ti GPU features:

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a big ferocious GPU (BFGPU) with TITAN class performance. It’s powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—doubling down on ray tracing and AI performance with enhanced RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Plus, it features a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory, all to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

