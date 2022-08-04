Klipsch T5 II wireless earbuds with 32-hour brushed metal charging case at $50 ($100 off)

Woot is now offering the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members or a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $149 directly from Klipsch these days and currently starting at $89 on Amazon, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. The Klipsch T5 II standout from most options out there with the brushed metal battery case that combines with the earbuds to deliver up to 32 hours of wireless listening time with a 15 minute quick charge to add an additional hour into the mix. The beamforming microphones for voice chat, six pairs of oval silicon contour ear tips, and transparency mode to let in some environmental noise when needed are joined by the beloved Klipsch audio treatment to round out the feature list here. More details below.

Anker wireless earbuds have been a favorite of ours for years when it comes to saving some cash for folks that don’t need a well-known audio brand. They deliver a ton of value for the price and you can land the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds right now for $32 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Again, they are not the most high-end option out there, or even from Anker – check out our hands-on review of the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, but they will get the job done for less.

Dive into the outlet deals we are tracking on the beloved Beyerdynamic content creator headphones as well as our coverage of the new flagship V-MODA Crossfade 3 wireless headphones. But we are still tracking some of the best prices of the year on Apple’s AirPods Max with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Klipsch T5 II Series True Wireless Earbuds features:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound. The earphones provide 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 24 additional hours with the charging case. The slim, pocket-friendly brushed metal battery case not only charges your earphones but protects them when not in use.

