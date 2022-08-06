DEEBOT’s N8+ robot vacuum cleaner includes an auto-empty dock and mop at $400 (Reg. $650)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $650 for this vacuum and today’s deal marks one of the first discounts of 2022 for this model, coming within $50 of our mention from last December. The DEEBOT N8+ will make it easy to keep your home clean over the summer and into fall. Essentially, it’s an all-in-one cleaning solution since it has the ability to both vacuum and mop at the same time. There’s 2300Pa of suction power which takes care of dirt or dust that’s packed deep in your carpet. On the other hand, the mopping system “leaves hard floors sparkling.” Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $130 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the ECOVACS option above.

Looking for something different? Well, Amazon just purchased the beloved iRobot brand for $1.7 billion dollars, so that might make it more or less appealing to you. Either way, we’ve outlined some of the best options on the market to check out, which includes today’s lead deal. Be sure to swing by our coverage to take a deep dive into the best smart vacuums that you should check out this weekend.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ provides you the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. Strong 2300Pa suction power extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, and the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots. Your N8+ comes with an Auto-Empty Station to enjoy hands-free cleaning for a month at a time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!