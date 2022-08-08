Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers, Please, The Chronos Principle, Fait, more

We are now ready to kick the week off in iOS app deals with Monday’s collection of the most notable price drops. Today’s software deals are joined by discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases as well as all-time low pricing on iPad Air 4 at up to $149 off and even more in our dedicated Apple guide. Today’s highlight app offers include Papers, Please, The Chronos Principle, Dream A Little Dream, Fait – The Machine, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Papers, Please: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System & Network Info: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Serial: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro – Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro: Sync & Share: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: BLEASS Alpha Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

The communist state of Arstotzka has just ended a 6-year war with neighboring Kolechia and reclaimed its rightful half of the border town, Grestin. Your job as immigration inspector is to control the flow of people entering the Arstotzkan side of Grestin from Kolechia. Among the throngs of immigrants and visitors looking for work are hidden smugglers, spies, and terrorists.

