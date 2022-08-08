TCL’s mid-range 20 Pro 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $315 (Reg. $500)

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $314.99 shipped. Down from the usual $500 you’d more regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to one of the best prices to date. This is $185 in overall savings and well below our previous mention of $400 from nearly 2 months ago. Launching last year as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset, and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of TCL’s latest Android smartphones, its 20 SE handset will only set you back $190 at Amazon. While it isn’t quite as capable on the feature front, this one sets down to an even more affordable price tag with 6.82-inch FHD+ display, quad sensor camera array, and 5000mAh battery.

Stepping up from the mid-range or even budget builds offered by these TCL offerings, we’re also tracking a discount on the latest flagship handset from Samsung. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the second-best price to date on the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra at $277 off. This drops the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone down to a more affordable $1,023 price tag.

TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

