Upgrade your office with Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk in Black at low of $115 (Save18%)

Amazon is now offering the Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk in Black for $114.75 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 18% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this colorway while also being the first discount and coming within cents of the lowest price we’ve seen for this model. Coming with two open shelves and a 20×47-inch desktop, this trestle desk is perfect for any small office with a built-in two-outlet power strip with two USB ports for powering your laptop, a lamp, and charging your mobile devices. The particleboard and MDF build of the Convenience Concepts desk means it can take the abuse that will come from everyday use for a long time to come. Head below for more.

Speaking of a desktop lamp, you could choose to go with the Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB port for $27 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This lamp comes with a nice round flaxen fabric shade to diffuse the light emitted from the included LED light bulb. The base comes with a built-in USB port that will add to the two already included with the desk above, plus touch controls are present for controlling the brightness of the light.

You can also add to the ambient lighting of your office with Woot’s latest certified refurbished Philips Hue sale on lights and accessories starting from $22. Highlighting all of the deals present there are all the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips in various sizes starting at $190. These are all down to the best prices of the year and come backed by 90-day warranties.

Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk features:

Sprue up any living space to turn an ordinary space into something special. Plenty of storage space to keep your necessities below and above.

Modern design aesthetics that compliment and coordinate with other pieces that will bring years of enjoyment.

Made with hardworking materials and durable finishes. The metal desk provides a removable shelf to suit your needs.

Modern design aesthetics that compliment and coordinate with other pieces that will bring years of enjoyment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!