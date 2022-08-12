Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases on sale for $21 all-time lows (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $20.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the new SE launched earlier this year. You’re looking at 40% in savings as well as a new all-time low across the board, too. Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score. Head below for more.

Over in our roundup of the best iPhone SE 3 cases, we broke down all of the best alternatives to Apple’s in-house cases. Even with the official offerings actually being affordable for once, you’ll find even more budget-conscious pricing starting at $5.50.

Speaking of deep discounts on official accessories, we’re tracking a notable $49 price cut on the in-house Apple Watch Leather Link band. This premium strap outfits your Apple Watch with all of the expected first-party flair, and at a new all-time low price of $50.

iPhone SE 3 case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone SE, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

