Synology’s popular DS220j 2-Bay NAS is perfect for Time Machine backups at 2022 low of $150

Amazon currently offers the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $149.59 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer is marking only the second discount of the year and beating our previous mention from back in May by $20. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game at $40 off.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a rountine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

Synology’s 2-bay NAS above is really one of the most affordable options on the market for getting in on the always-on storage game. The only thing you’re missing to get started with backup and the like are a pair of hard drives, and we’d reccomend going with WD’s Red series. Delivering some of the most reliable hard drives on the market, I personal have nearly 100TB of these drives in my setup and can easily commend the performance. Different storage capacities start at $54 and help you fill out your NAS with some of the best storage on the market.

Or if your network could use a boost as well, we just took a hands-on look at Synology new RT6600ax router. Bringing Wi-Fi 6 speeds to your setup, it also packs robust NAS features for kickstarting routine backups and the like. We take an in-depth look into features and overall performance in our review which you can read right here for all of the details.

Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS features:

Designed for home and personal users who need to store and share photos, videos, and documents, the DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is an entry-level NAS for personal cloud storage that delivers an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices at no additional cost. It is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs with a drive bay adapter.

