Save $221 on HP’s Victus 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3050 Ti graphics at new low of $999

Amazon is now offering the HP Victus 16 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,220, this solid $221 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, you’ll be able to fully utilize the 1080p 144Hz micro-edge display in most games. In addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support are three SuperSpeed USB-As, a single SuperSpeed USB-C, an HDMI output, Ethernet, an SD card reader, a combo headphone/mic port, and the power input. HP Fast Charge can get you from 0% charge to 50% in about 30 minutes so you can get back to gaming after taking a lunch break. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming laptops with these specs, this is about as low as you get. Still want to save some cash? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $930 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is the same as what you get in the Victus option above. The screen is essentially the same too at the 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also the same at 8GB which is plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking for a more powerful gaming laptop, we’re currently tracking the Razer Blade 15 i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $3,100. This deal marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked coming with the latest 12th Generation 14-core i7 processor as well as the RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB of GDDR6 memory onboard.

HP Victus 16 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

Let’s Play Powered by an Intel Core processor, the Victus by HP 16.1 inch laptop has all the features to handle your gaming and daily needs. Increase your gaming flexibility with an all-purpose gaming keyboard and enjoy a tear-free fast refresh rate display. Power through the heat of every game with a cooling system that prevents overheating. Elevate your gaming experience beyond your hardware with the OMEN Gaming Hub. Keep cool and game longer Power through the heat of every game with a cooling system that prevents overheating. Made for play Play at your best with tear-free gameplay at a fast refresh rate and enjoy an ultra-sharp visual experience.

