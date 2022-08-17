Save nearly 30% on Kasa’s dual outdoor weather-resistant smart plug down at $18

Amazon is now offering the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $2 on-page coupon. Regularly $25, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the second best price of the year, and the lowest total we can find. This no hub-required outlet extension delivers a pair of smart plugs to your outdoor space to provide smartphone control and voice command action to yard and holiday lighting all year round (among many other things). The independently-controlled outlets are IP64 weather-resistant and work with both Alexa and Google Assistant-ready gear as well as the Kasa app for remote control alongside scheduling and countdown settings. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of this meross Outdoor Smart Plug. While arguably not quite as modern-looking, the feature set is nearly identical as the model above alongside the slightly lower price tag at just under $17 Prime shipped.

But speaking of smart home gear, be sure to dive into today’s roundup of Anker security and SoloCam deals. Offers start from $33 shipped today via its official Amazon storefront and range from full-on home security bundles to individual cameras for keeping an eye on things while you’re not home. Browse through all of the deals right here as well as its ongoing smartphone accessory sale.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Individual Control of 2 IN 1 Outlets: 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently.15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance.

Voice & Remote Control: Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

Easy Set Up and Use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy the wifi smart plug. Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!