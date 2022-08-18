Save up to $121 on OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from $780

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $780.21 shipped. Normally fetching $899, this is is beating our previous mention from Prime Day by $19 and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. The elevated 512GB capacity is also now down to $846.03 at Amazon, marking a new low at $121 off.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

The latest from the company is also on sale today, with the new OnePlus 10T 5G sitting at $649. You’d typically pay $749 for the just-released handset with the limited launch pricing only being around in the beginning for those who lock-in pre-orders. Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, This new and more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone packs many of the other same features as above. There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display backed by 128GB of storage, and Android 12. Though as far as downgrades go to make up for the price difference, there’s a less capable camera array, no wireless charging, smaller battery, and not as reliable IP54 water-resistance. Even so, we’ve walked away favorably in our hands-on coverage.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone on the other hand is another way to bring home a flagship Android experience on sale. Taking more of a photography-focused approach, the handset arrives with a triple-sensor 12MP camera array that’s backed by a dedicated hardware shutter button and telephoto sensor that can capture some impressive focal lengths. Backed by a 120Hz display, the smartphone is down to $998 with $300 in savings in tow to deliver a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

