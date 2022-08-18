Save up to $121 on OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from $780

Rikka Altland -
Androidoneplus
Save $121 $780

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 10 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $780.21 shipped. Normally fetching $899, this is is beating our previous mention from Prime Day by $19 and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. The elevated 512GB capacity is also now down to $846.03 at Amazon, marking a new low at $121 off.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

The latest from the company is also on sale today, with the new OnePlus 10T 5G sitting at $649. You’d typically pay $749 for the just-released handset with the limited launch pricing only being around in the beginning for those who lock-in pre-orders. Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, This new and more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone packs many of the other same features as above. There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED display backed by 128GB of storage, and Android 12. Though as far as downgrades go to make up for the price difference, there’s a less capable camera array, no wireless charging, smaller battery, and not as reliable IP54 water-resistance. Even so, we’ve walked away favorably in our hands-on coverage.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone on the other hand is another way to bring home a flagship Android experience on sale. Taking more of a photography-focused approach, the handset arrives with a triple-sensor 12MP camera array that’s backed by a dedicated hardware shutter button and telephoto sensor that can capture some impressive focal lengths. Backed by a 120Hz display, the smartphone is down to $998 with $300 in savings in tow to deliver a new all-time low.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Top scents for fall 2022: Cologne, perfume, candles, di...
LEGO’s all-new Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 sees f...
Save 37% on Instant Pot’s 3-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 modem lets you ditch rental ...
Review: Roccat Kone XP Air cuts the cord but comes at a...
Save 26% on MOMAX’s Dual 7.5W Charging Station wi...
Nutrichef’s cast iron tortilla press makes taco n...
Get a connected workout in with Schwinn’s IC4 Exe...
Load more...
Show More Comments