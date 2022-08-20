Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases on sale from $28 (Reg. $49)

Ahead of next month’s iPhone 14 launch event, Amazon is now  rolling out a fresh batch of official iPhone 13 series cases for those who don’t plan on upgrading to Apple’s latest in the near future. Delivering the first price cuts in over a month on Apple’s in-house Silicone MagSafe cases, several styles are available for each of the latest devices starting at $28 shipped. Each of the covers normally sells for $49, and the discounts today are either matching the second-best prices to date or returning to the all-time lows, depending on the device and colorway.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

iPhone 13 series silicone case discounts: 

All of this weekend’s other best Apple deals are also now up for the taking and headlined by the all-new M2 MacBook Air. This model is now on sale for one of the very first times and sitting at $1,099. Sporting the new M2 chip, there’s also MagSafe and more at $100 off.

Apple Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 13, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

