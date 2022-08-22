Neumann unleashes new KH 150 content creator monitors with DSP room calibration

Neumann, founded over 100 years ago, has been making and delivering some of the best audio production gear out there for a long time and has now just unveiled its latest KH 150 studio monitors. While best known for its world-class microphones – many of which can cost several thousands of dollars with slightly more consumer-friendly options in the sub $1,000 range – Neumann also has a lauded lineup of studio monitors that is being expanded today, with the latest model alongside some interesting built-in DSP features, a first for this family of products. Head below for a closer look.

New Neumann KH 150 studio monitors

The new KH 150 studio monitors are set for release next month. There are two variants here: the standard issue KH 150 and the KH 150 AES67 version, which features redundant AES67 audio network ports to work alongside ST 2110, ST 2022-7 redundancy, and RAVENNA broadcast protocols.

The standard KH 150 monitors feature similar a high-resolution tweeter as previous models in the lineup, alongside an updated 6.5-inch woofer that brings what Neumann refers to as an “exceptionally flat” frequency response from 36Hz to 20.4kHz. With a focus on adding as little color and audio exaggeration so you have an accurate idea of what’s both going into them and, subsequently, out of them into your studio, the brand said they are ideal for critical listening, EDM, urban music, and film scoring productions.

There is also new patent-pending amp tech in place here that provides up to 145W to the woofer and 100W to the tweeter alongside an auto-standby feature that reduces the idle power consumption down to as low as 0.3W.

The back panel houses all of your typical controls and I/O you would expect to see on a professional-grade studio monitor speaker including XLR analog and digital S/PDIF connectivity as well as EQ controls, source selection, and a ground lift switch. Just about all of this can also be controlled with the companion software over your local network as well.

Alongside the brand’s Mathematically Modeled Dispersion waveguide tech to accommodate the space the speakers are residing in, Neumann has also equipped the KH 150 studio monitors with internal DSP tech.

But the KH 150 goes much further: Its internal DSP allows for room calibration via Neumann’s revolutionary Automatic Monitor Alignment. MA 1 (sold separately) makes sure your DSP powered monitors are optimally adapted to the character of your room and perfectly calibrated for your listening position. Even in acoustically treated rooms, this results in a huge improvement. Tonal compatibility with other KH line studio monitors makes it possible to use the KH 150 in mixed setups e.g. in surround/immersive setups. For flexible connectivity the KH 150 features both analog and digital inputs.

The new Neumann KH 150 studio monitor speakers will go up for sale next month, starting from $1,750. Get a closer look and more details on the official site.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!