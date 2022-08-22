Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio falls to best price of the year at $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $60.12 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal beats our last mention of $70 back in June and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far, marking the biggest discount of the year. There are six coils inside of this wireless charger which makes it easier for you to just set your device down and charge it. Not only does it provide up to 9W of power to two different smartphones, but there’s also a dedicated spot to charge your Galaxy Watch, ensuring all of your devices are always ready to go. On top of that, you only need to have a single wall outlet available to charge multiple devices at one time, making this the perfect travel companion. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more about this charger and then head below for more.

Keep your smartphone powered in the car when you pick up this 15W Qi windshield smartphone mount that’s available on Amazon for $28.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. It can’t power multiple devices at one time, but you simply just set your smartphone into it when you get in the car and you’ll arrive with a charged smartphone.

Don’t forget that Anker’s GaNPrime chargers are on sale for the first time from $52. The most notable discount is the 140W power bank that’s down to $120 from its normal $150 going rate. If that sounds like it would fit your setup, then be sure to swing by our deal coverage to find out all the ways you can save.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!