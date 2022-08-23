Razer Kishi iPhone controller is perfect for COD: Mobile, Genshin Impact, more at $55 (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone starting at $54.99 shipped for the Xbox model. The standard edition without Microsoft-specific button labels is also on sale at $59.99. Both are down from the usual $100 price tag in order to deliver some of the best prices to date, with the Xbox model matching our previous Prime Day mention from over a month ago at $45 off.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With a Lightning port on either model that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

While the Razer Kishi above is one of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $15 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Earlier in the summer we also just recently look a hands-on look at one of the latest ways to imbue your iPhone with some more ergonomic gaming prowess. Just as ideal for Apple Arcade as it is for cloud gaming and the like, PowerA’s new MOGA XP5-i Plus controller is worth a look and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a deeper dive on just what to expect.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

