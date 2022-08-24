Pair Spider-Man Remastered for PC and 3 months of PC Game Pass at $67 ($90 value)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC and 3 months of PC Game Pass at $66.99 as a digital download. Separately, the game runs $60 and PC Game Pass costs $10 per month when not on sale. You’re saving $23 with this bundle and it’s essentially the first discount that we’ve seen on the game. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered just launched on PC and marks the latest Sony-exclusive title to make the jump to Microsoft’s desktop platform. It’s fully compatible with Steam Deck and you simply load the game into your Steal library to play it on your system. Plus, with three months of PC Game Pass included you can even dive into titles like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Death Stranding, Far Cry 5, and even Madden NFL ’23.

Do you need a new gaming headset to enjoy Spider-Man Remastered and other Game Pass titles with? Well, earlier today we found Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset on sale for a new low of $120. Down from $140 at Best Buy and $180 direct from Razer, this headset packs plenty of premium features to fully immerse you in whatever games you play.

Maybe your current gaming setup isn’t powerful enough to run Spider-Man Remastered. Well, earlier today we found the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3060 GPU at $2,200, which is a $300 discount from its normal going rate. But, for the ultimate gaming experience at home, we recommend checking out the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop that features an RTX 3080 GPU and Ryzen 9 CPU at $2,000, marking a new low that we’ve tracked.

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered:

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

