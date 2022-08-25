Amazon’s latest watch sale has Tissot, Timex, Citizen, and Seiko timepieces from $23.50

Justin Kahn -
Tissot PRC 200 Chronograph Blue

Amazon has now kicked off another notable sale on watches from Citizen, Timex, Bulova, and Seiko, but you’ll also find some solid price drops on models from Tissot as well. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to add to your growing collection, score a piece to head back to school with, or to land one for an upcoming end of summer event, the deals start from just over $23 on the more causal entry-level options and range up to the $340 range for some of the flashier Tissot and Citizen models. You’ll find all of the models on sale in today’s event right here alongside some of our top picks down below.  

But if you were prefer to forgo the more classic approach here, Apple’s far more intelligent Series 7 wearables are seeing some particularly notable clear out prices right now ahed of next month’s keynote. With configurations starting from $290, Amazon is now offering up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 7 and you’ll find all of the details right here. 

Tissot PRC 200 Chronograph features:

Swiss quartz movement, 316L stainless steel case, Index + Arabic dial type, Date…Case Size: 42.00 mm, Band Width: 19, Case Thickness: 12.02 mm…Tissot has been named Official Timekeeper and Partner of many disciplines, including, basketball with the NBA and FIBA; cycling with the Tour de France and the UCI World Cycling Championships; motorsports with MotoGP and the FIM World Superbike Championship and rugby with the RBS 6 Nations Championship, TOP 14, the European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups. It is also the Official Timekeeper of the World Championships of fencing and ice hockey and of the AFL.

