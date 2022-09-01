Moment discounts iPhoneography accessories, lens, MagSafe mounts, cases, more from $40

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Moment has launched a new end of summer sale to get you ready for upcoming fall photography. Discounting a selection of its popular iPhoneography accessories, MagSafe mounts, lenses, and more, shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of these markdowns, a favorite is the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage at $99.99. Down from $120, this is a new all-time low at $20 off while beating our previous mention by $10. You’re also looking at only the second price cut to date overall, too.

Moment’s new Filmmaker Cage arrives as a versatile upgrade to your iPhone 12 or 13 series photography rig. Featuring a series of threaded inserts to go alongside cold shoe mounts, the high-grade aluminum frame gives you the flexibility to mount everything from microphones, LED lights, and even GoPros to the assembly for building out your own shooting setup. Then in the center is one of Moment’s (M)Force for pairing with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well. Head below for more from $45.

While you can shop the entire Moment sale right here, the Labor Day weekend deals continue over to its entire collection of recently-released MagSafe mounts. These are some of the very first price cuts, and much like the lead deal are down to all-time lows.

Once you have a mount locked in, you’ll be able to take advantage of Moment’s signature smartphone lenses which are also included in the sale. All of them are detailed down below, and our previous hands-on review offers a more in-depth look at what to expect from upgrading your iPhonegraphy kit. Just don’t forget to grab one of the compatible cases which are on sale from $40 right now, too.

Moment Lens discounts:

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage features:

Mount your phone faster than ever with the most versatile video cage for mobile, and the first with MagSafe. With multiple cold shoe, ¼”-20, and ⅜”-16 attachment points, you can mount any of your favorite mics, lights, handles, or other filmmaking accessories. Made from precision-machined aluminum, it has built-in cable management slots to keep things organized, and an overall low profile makes it easy to pack. Our proprietary (M)Force magnets maintain a super-strong connection, and the mount is easily swappable for a traditional phone clamp if you want extra security.

