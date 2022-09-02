Anker’s $180 H30 Mate Cordless Handheld HomeVac and charging stand now $110

As part of its Lightning deals, the official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $109.99 shipped. This price drop will only be live for another 9 hours or until stock runs out. Regularly $180, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest pice we can find. This model delivers 16kPa suction power in a handheld unit that can come in handy for quick clean-ups around the house and in the car as well as for areas like “air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.” It comes with a mini-motorized pet brush and a 2-in-1 crevice tool alongside the charging stand for functional and tidy storage. More details below.

While not nearly as modern-looking, a more affordable solution would be something like the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum. This far more basic model comes in at $47 and will still help with quick messes around the house as well as in the car, just without the nice stand and some of the other bells and whistles found above.

Today also saw the Roborock Labor Day deals go live ahead of the holiday weekend. Delivering hundreds of dollars in savings across a number of models in the smart robotic vacuum lineup, you’ll find deals starting from $200 shipped as well as options with the auto empty dust bin and more. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for even more.

Anker HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Vac:

CORDLESS SUCTION POWER: Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up. Switch between Eco or Max mode, depending on your messes.

ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT: At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.

PET HAIR MAGNET: Perfect for pet lovers. Easily pick up fur from upholstery and other hard-to-clean surfaces.

CHARGE AND STORE: Keep everything charged and stored in one place, so HomeVac is always ready when you need it.

