eufy’s new 2K Smart Garage-Control Cam drops to $80 Amazon low (Save 20%), more from $33

After first being revealed back at CES in the start of the year, today we’re tracking the very first discount on eufy’s all-new Garage-Control Cam. Dropping down to $79.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon, you’d more regularly pay $100. Today’s offer is delivering the very first chance to save, and arrives as a new all-time low of 20% off. Upgrading your garage with two different smart home capabilities, the Control Cam will let you open and close the garage door from anywhere with your smartphone or your choice of Alexa and Google Assistant. Then there’s the integrated 2K camera, which can let you monitor your space with a 130-degree field of view, AI-backed human and motion detection. Head below for more.

eufy smart home security discounts at Amazon:

If you don’t think your garage needs its own dedicated camera, going with a standalone smart garage door controller lets you lock-in the same features as the lead deal for less. meross makes one of the more popular options on the market these days, which arrives on sale for $40 with HomeKit control in tow alongside Alexa and Assistant integration.

eufy Garage-Control Cam features:

Always feel secure with instant image and text alerts whenever your door opens or closes, plus receive reminders if the door is left open for too long. Works on sectional, roller and tilt doors. Compatible with major branded openers manufactured after 1993 with safety sensors and please check the compatible list before you purchase.

