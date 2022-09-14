Nintendo launches giant Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50 (Up to 80% off)

After broadcasting an exciting 40 minutes of what’s to come during yesterday’s Direct presentation, Nintendo is kicking off a series of major digital Switch game deals, resulting in one of the best collections of eShop sales all year. While you probably have The Legend Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on your mind, not to mention Pikmin 4, new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3 courses, and GoldenEye 007, now’s a great time to fill up your back catalogue of Switch games. The deals start from $2.50 and you’ll find more details alongside our top picks down below. 

Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game deals

The Switch game deals span four major sale events that are all live right now including its Blockbuster collection featuring titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Cuphead. But you’ll also find Ubisoft, SEGA, and Blizzard sales now live with a solid deal on the relatively new Sonic Origins (launch coverage right here) as well as Assassin’s Creed titles, other SEGA Genesis classics, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and much more. All of the deals are right here and you can browse through some picks below:

Alongside the Switch game deals above we also spotted Pikmin 3 on sale in this morning’s roundup, just be sure to check out the latest and greatest coming out of the Mushroom Kingdom below as well:

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga features:

Switch game deals: The galaxy is yours in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with signature LEGO humor. The digital edition includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character. Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

