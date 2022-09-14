Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 $42, Resident Evil Village Switch Demo FREE, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. The Nintendo eShop is now offering digital copies of Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch for $41.99. Regularly $60, this one is rarely discounted, sells for $45 or more at Amazon right now, and is at the best price we can find. The new Pikmin 4 was officially announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase alongside the release date for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and GoldenEye 007 for Switch online, plus more, and now’s your chance to land the current-generation title in your game library. Check out our hands-on review of the Deluxe Pikmin 3 edition where we said the underrated title makes a glorious return. Pikmin 3 is a delightful experience that has players “command a capable crop of different types of Pikmin to strategically overcome obstacles, defeat creatures, and find food for your famished home planet.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more

Pre-orders:

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!