Cooler Master’s SK620 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards falls to new lows starting from $62

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master SK260 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with low profile brown switches in both gunmetal and white colorways starting from $61.80 shipped. Normally going for $90, this up to 31% discount marks new all-time lows we’ve tracked for both colorways. The gunmetal colorway currently goes for $74.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. The 60% design of the SK620 will give you all the functionality you need minus a dedicated number pad so you can have more space for maneuvering your mouse. It is also a lot easier to travel with a 60% keyboard. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low profile switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the white and brushed aluminum design. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $21. Unlike the Cooler Master option above, this is a membrane-style keyboard which means you get an IP32 spill rating for when those intense gaming sessions cause accidents. Five programmable macro keys will allow you to set up hotkeys and, as its name implies, macros for making more complex games easier to play. The RGB lighting is also a step down to a zone-based system that is customizable in the UNLEASH RGB software.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Another option in the keyboard department is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for the second-best price of $98. This keyboard uses Razer’s yellow mechanical switches which are “built for speed” with an actuation point of just 1.2mm and have no tactile feedback.

Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK620 low-profile mechanical keyboard redefines form and function in both work and play. The compact 60% layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in hybrid OS compatibility, and you have a keyboard that embraces modern and classic sensibilities.

