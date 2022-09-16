Save 42% on a 4-pack of meross mini smart plugs at Amazon low of $15.50

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini Outlets for $15.59 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $27, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for these plugs. These mini smart plugs connect to your home Wi-Fi to work with Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for hands-free operation and even integration into routines for your smart home system. The meross app will even allow you to set up custom schedules and scenes for controlling multiple smart devices in a single room at once. There is no hub required here as each outlet operates independently and is rated for 1,800W of power. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for power strips instead of these smart outlets above, you could instead go with the 2-pack of GE Pro 3-Outlet Power Strips for $12.50. Each power strip here comes with a 6-inch designer braided extension cord with a flat, low-profile plug so it can be tucked behind furniture and stay out of the way while not blocking adjacent outlets with its angled cord. The power strip is also grounded here with a safety rating of up to 13A and 1,625W which makes this strip great for most household electronics. In total, the power strip measures 1-foot and you get five here so you can use them around your home and take them while traveling.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and locks. If you’ve been looking for the right home lighting system to accent your office, the new Twinkly Squares may be for you. Here you get 6-panels of LED lighting with each panel containing 64 “mega” addressable pixels with the starter kit. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini Outlet features:

Off-Line Control: When the internet is down, you can still use meross app to control the devices under the same wifi. Routine Offline Control allows schedule and timer to be running even when internet is down. No hub Required, works with 2.4GHz network.

Voice Control: Control your devices hands free with wifi smart outlet, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This wifi outlet compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

Schedule and Timer: Set wifi smart plug connected devices to turn on and off automatically. With timer function, customize devices to turn on/off at certain time. A routine allows you to set schedule for you smart devices. Each device supports 32 routines.

