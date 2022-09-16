Skytech’s RTX 3070 gaming desktop has a 1TB NVMe SSD at new low of $1,312 (Reg. $1,500)

Amazon is offering the Skytech Archangel 3.0 i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop for $1,311.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of over $1,500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. While we did see an RTX 3080 desktop drop to $1,300 briefly earlier this week, today’s deal is still one of the best pre-built gaming computers that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to play your favorite games at 1080p ultra or 1440p high settings, this desktop is perfect to upgrade your desk with. It comes packed with Intel’s latest 12th Generation i5 processor and the RTX 3070 graphics card from NVIDIA, making it a solid contender all around. On top of that, most i5 desktops only have 8GB of RAM pre-installed, while this one comes with 16GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe storage. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings into picking up this VIOTEK 27-inch 165Hz 1440p gaming monitor for $230. It’s perfect for this desktop and 27-inch at 1440p is ideal for gaming, I think. Plus, it features a high refresh rate so you can play at a faster pace than the competition to have a leg up in your favorite games.

Don’t forget that the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 gaming headset is on sale for $50 at Amazon, which is within pennies of its all-time low there. It features a flip-to-mute microphone and is perfect for keeping in contact with your team. Then, check out our PC gaming guide to find out all the other ways you can upgrade your setup without breaking the bank.

Skytech Archangel Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Archangel 3.0 offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

