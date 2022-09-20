Nespresso’s Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine from $128 for today only (Reg. $190+)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Today only, Woot is offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville at $127.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, but you’ll otherwise get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $200, it currently sells for $189 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $137. You can also opt to score the same machine with the milk frother thrown in for $144.99 Prime shipped via the pull-down menu on the listing page. This machine supports various cup sizes, from 5 to 18 ounces, as well as delivering either single or double shots to your morning routine alongside “producing velvety crema.” Made of 54% recycled materials, it is also about 5.5 inches wide so it won’t take up much space on your countertop either. Head below for more details. 

If you can make do without the espresso focus when it comes to single-serve pod brewers, something like the Keurig K- Slim comes in at a more affordable price tag right now. Currently $90 shipped, this one will save you nearly $40 and, while it doesn’t include the frother option, you could always add that down the line and it has an even larger ecosystem of pod options from a broad range of brands out there. 

While we are upgrading the kitchen arsenal, be sure to check out the new Vitamix sale that launched yesterday. One of the brand’s largest discount events of the year is now live with up to $260 in savings to be had alongside as much as 50% off a range of its pro-grade blenders, accessories, and more. All of the details and our top picks are waiting right here

Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Deluxe Espresso Machine features:

  • IMPOSSIBLY GOOD QUALITY: The Vertuo Next Nespresso machine makes an extraordinary cup of coffee in a variety of sizes and producing velvety crema indicative of only the highest quality (exclusively compatible with Nespresso Vertuo coffee pods)
  • A RANGE OF OPTIONS: Nespresso Vertuo Next makes both coffee & espresso in a variety of sizes: 5, 8, and 18oz coffees, & single and double espresso; includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso coffee pods (assortment may vary from picture)
  • QUALITY ROOTED IN SUSTAINABILITY: The hermetically sealed aluminum coffee pod protect the freshness of our coffee, but its also fully recyclable; Nespresso’s recycling program makes returning and recycling your capsules easy

