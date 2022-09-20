Nike End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike End of Season Markdowns offer up to 40% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Air Max Dawn Sneakers for men. This style is currently marked down to $73 and originally sold for $120. They’re great for training or walking alike and it has a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. These shoes are also lightweight and cushioned to help give you comfort. It’s available in eleven color options as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the UGG Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off boots, sneakers, sandals, and more.

