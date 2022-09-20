TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 PCIe Adapter Card returns to all-time low of $60

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Archer TXE75E Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 PCIe Adapter Card for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen since launching earlier this year. While most people run their desktops on a wired Ethernet connection, you may have to use Wi-Fi depending on your situation. This PCIe adapter card uses the x1 interface and comes with a full-size and low-profile mounting bracket for even those thin desktops. When using Windows 11 you will gain access to the 6GHz Wi-Fi channel new to the 6E standard with the dual multi-directional and high-performance antennas being able to be positioned anywhere with their magnetic base. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget or can’t install a PCIe Wi-Fi adapter, you could instead grab the TP-Link USB AC1300 Wi-Fi Adapter for $20. You won’t have access to the benefits that come with the Wi-Fi 6E standard but you can expect to connect to both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi networks, hence the dual-band design, with speeds upwards of 1,300Mb/s. Both adapters utilize MU-MIMO technology to improve the throughput and efficiency of your Wi-Fi network to boot. I have this USB adapter and it works great when I need to temporarily relocate my desktop for testing.

We’re also tracking a deal on the TP-Link Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack at its second-lowest price of $210. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere.

TP-Link Archer TXE75E Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E PCIe Adapter Card features:

The very latest Wi-Fi 6E standard provides faster speeds, ultra-low latency, and uninterrupted connectivity. Utilizing the Wi-Fi 6E foundation, Archer TXE75E is designed to liberate your gaming from cables and fully optimize your gameplay. Discover the missing component of your gaming arsenal!

Two multi-directional and high-performance antennas with a magnetized base extends your existing WiFi reception capabilities, allowing you to game anywhere and anytime. Place the magnetized antenna base anywhere on your desktop to find the optimal location for signal reception.

Archer TXE75E is compatible with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology, achieving 2× faster speed and 4× broader coverage than Bluetooth 4.2. Connect as many devices as you want including game controllers, headphones, and keyboards, to enjoy a smoother experience.

