9to5Toys Daily: September 22, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $149 off, Pixel 6 Pro $649, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/09/9to5Toys-Daily-92222-11.03-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s 2022 QNED 120Hz 75-inch 4K smart TV with Air...
HyperX’s all-new TimTheTatMan Edition Pulsefire H...
Amazon offers NFL Property of hoodies/tees from $24 for...
Nomad launches new Ultra Orange rugged iPhone 14 Pro c...
Add a 2-pack of 9,600-lumen shop/garage LED lights for ...
Save $300 on Optoma’s UHD55 Smart 4K Projector at...
Brighten your smile with this 16-pack of Crest 3D White...
Totallee’s new logo-free clear/color iPhone 14 ca...
Load more...
Show More Comments