Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel dual dish rack nears all-time low at $46 on Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Extendable Dual Dish Rack for $45.98 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to stay clean and organized when it comes to dishes during the upcoming holiday season, then this rack is perfect for the task. It extends to hold more items when needed, has a draining spout that sends water in any of three different positions, and there’s even a movable cutlery drainer with knife slot should you need that. Keep reading for more.

If you’re in need of a dish rack, but don’t have $46 to spend, then we have a great solution. Instead, you can check out the Smart Design Dish Drainer Rack which is available for $32.50 at Amazon. While it doesn’t carry the Joseph Joseph namesake, nor does it have the same premium design, it gets the job done just the same.

Then, don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker yesterday. It’s perfect for fall cookouts and is down to an Amazon low of $88, while it normally goes for $120. After that, swing by our home goods guide to find all the other ways you can save on kitchen upgrades.

Joseph Joseph Dish Rack features:

This smart dish drying rack features a 2-part sliding tray that allows you to easily adjust the size of your draining space when you need more room. Its coated steel prongs have non-scratch tips and can hold a variety of washing up, whilst ribs on the base help channel excess water away and prevent any from being trapped inside upturned cups or glasses. The movable cutlery drainer features slots for sharp knives and a sturdy rail at the back helps support chopping boards or larger items. Finally, the spout in the base allows water to drain directly into the sink and can be set in three different positions, depending on your sink space. Wash and dry by hand.

