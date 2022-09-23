Hyper’s 6-in-1 60W USB-C iPad hub expands your I/O with 4K HDMI, more at $80 (Amazon low)

The official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its HyperDrive iPad USB-C Hub for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this 20% pice drop is the first deal we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 6-in-1 USB-C hub for compatible iPad Pro, mini, and Air models with top-mounted media shortcut keys so you can play, pause, fast-forward or rewind movies, songs, or podcasts without interrupting workflow. Designed to “fit like a glove” to the base of your Apple tablet, it features the brand’s Magnetic Grip alongside providing 4K 60Hz HDMI connection, microSD/SD slots, a USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery port, a 5Gbps USB-A option, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. More details below.

Another option in this category for even less comes by way of the Baseus 6-in-1 Adapter for iPad. Delivering a similar USB-C treatment and now carrying a $4 on-page coupon via Amazon that drops the price down to $46 shipped, it delivers HDMI, USB 3.0, SD and micro SD card reader slots, 3.5mm audio port, and USB-C PD port for even less.

However, if you’re in the market for a complete iPad upgrade right now, we have some solid price drops so you don’t have to pay full price. One notable offer is on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at up to $70 off the going rate. You’ll find a few different configurations marked down right with prices starting from $559 shipped. You can get a complete breakdown of the pricing and features on the iPad Air 5 right here and be sure to swing by our Apple hub for even more.

HyperDrive iPad USB-C Hub features:

The 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad is the World’s First form-fitting hub with 6 essential ports and media shortcut keys, allowing you to connect to more devices and seamlessly play, pause, fast-forward or rewind movies, songs, or podcasts, all without interrupting your workflow. Compatible with USB-C iPad Pro, Air or mini.

