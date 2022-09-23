Ninja’s 1,000W blender with 72-ounce pitcher nears all-time low at $73 on Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Blender with 1000W Motor and 72-ounce Pitcher for $72.75 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $100, this sale comes within $3 of the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon, marking the second-best discount to date. The powerful motor here is perfect for crushing ice, blending smoothies, and much more. You’ll find that the included 72-ounce pitcher is perfect for making enough for the whole family as it can hold a maximum 64-ounces of liquid. The pitcher is also both BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, making it super simple to clean. Also, Ninja includes 10 recipes in the package to give you some drink-making inspiration. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the all-inclusive blender instead for an immersion model. This 150W immersion blender is great for the task at $14. Just keep in mind that this immersion blender comes in at only 15% of the power that you’ll find above, making it a solid choice for those on a budget but also makes it far less capable overall.

Then, swing by our home goods guide to find all of the other kitchen upgrades you can pick up this week at steep discounts. Ranging from COSORI’s latest 4-qt. air fryer with smartphone notifications at $85, Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel dual dish rack at $46, or something entirely different, there’s a lot to explore in our dedicated guide.

Ninja Blender features:

The Ninja Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Its Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds! The XL professional pitcher is excellent for making frozen drinks and creamy smoothies for the entire family.

