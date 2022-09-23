COSORI’s latest 4-qt. air fryer with smartphone notifications, more at $85 (Second-best price)

Amazon is now offering the 4-quart COSORI Lite Smart Air Fryer for $84.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the second-best price we have ever tracked on the relatively new release since it launched back in June and the lowest we can find. Alongside the seven built-in one-touch cooking functions, it supports manual temperature adjustment options up to 450-degrees. This model also delivers notifications directly to your smartphone regarding meal progress, shake reminders, and more as well as voice control support via Alexa gear and an updated design. Head below for more details.

Now clearly you’re paying for the new release above alongside the smartphone and voice control features, but there are more affordable solutions out there if you don’t need the latest and greatest. This 4.2-quart Ultrean model is more than capable of delivering crispy fries, wings, and veggies and it currently starts at $50 on Amazon.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker, another notable deal we are tracking for your kitchen arsenal is on Govee’s smart Wi-Fi Gooseneck Kettle. You can control this precision temperature gooseneck model with your smartphone or voice and it is now sitting at one of the best prices we have seen. The regularly $80 solution is going for $55 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

COSORI Lite Smart Air Fryer features:

In-Style Design: The compact, modern airfryer/freidora de aire design comes in 3 colors for hassle-free cooking in style.

Quick Cook Times: Temperatures up to 450°F cook meals in minutes.

Easy to Use: Enjoy 5 one-touch food presets and helpful Preheat and Keep Warm cooking functions for simple cooking.

Better-Tasting Results: Even Heating Technology automatically detects and readjusts heat throughout cooking, creating more evenly cooked, crispy results.

