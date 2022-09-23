Spigen’s unique Optik Armor iPhone 14 case with camera slide cover now $24 (Reg. up to $60)

While we have already taken a hands-on look at some of the more popular models in the Spigen iPhone 14 case collection, we just spotted a solid price drop one of the newest models. First introduced for iPhone with the latest 14 series devices, you can now score the Spigen Optik Armor MagFit Case for $24.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max model after you clip the respective on-page coupons. Listed at $60 on the official Spigen site, it has been sitting at $27 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. The Optik Armor features Spigen’s usual sleek black PU build with hidden Air Cushion drop protection as well as a matte/textured combo treatment and MagSafe compatibility, but with one unique feature. You’ll also find a slide away camera cover delivering complete protection for your precious camera lens array. Head below for more details.

If the camera slide cover isn’t exciting you, dive into our coverage of the rest of the Spigen lineup for some even more affordable and traditional iPhone 14 cases. You’ll find some of the latest collection has now dropped even lower now with some models now starting at under $14.

If it’s the more premium leather treatments you’re looking to wrap your new Apple handset with, we have some reviews you should look at. Firstly, we took a hands-on look at the brand new MUJJO leather iPhone cases with machined metal buttons and Japanese microfiber lining, but you’ll also want to check out the Nomad variant. One of our favorites year after year, you can can get a complete breakdown on latest collection where we said they “continue to shine as the best leather cases around.”

Spigen Optik Armor iPhone 14 MagFit Case features:

Reinforced camera protection with the slide cover

Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly

Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip

Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14

