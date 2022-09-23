Spigen’s unique Optik Armor iPhone 14 case with camera slide cover now $24 (Reg. up to $60)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
New low $24
Spigen Optik Armor MagFit Case

While we have already taken a hands-on look at some of the more popular models in the Spigen iPhone 14 case collection, we just spotted a solid price drop one of the newest models. First introduced for iPhone with the latest 14 series devices, you can now score the Spigen Optik Armor MagFit Case for $24.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max model after you clip the respective on-page coupons. Listed at $60 on the official Spigen site, it has been sitting at $27 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. The Optik Armor features Spigen’s usual sleek black PU build with hidden Air Cushion drop protection as well as a matte/textured combo treatment and MagSafe compatibility, but with one unique feature. You’ll also find a slide away camera cover delivering complete protection for your precious camera lens array. Head below for more details. 

If the camera slide cover isn’t exciting you, dive into our coverage of the rest of the Spigen lineup for some even more affordable and traditional iPhone 14 cases. You’ll find some of the latest collection has now dropped even lower now with some models now starting at under $14

If it’s the more premium leather treatments you’re looking to wrap your new Apple handset with, we have some reviews you should look at. Firstly, we took a hands-on look at the brand new MUJJO leather iPhone cases with machined metal buttons and Japanese microfiber lining, but you’ll also want to check out the Nomad variant. One of our favorites year after year, you can can get a complete breakdown on latest collection where we said they “continue to shine as the best leather cases around.” 

Spigen Optik Armor iPhone 14 MagFit Case features:

  • Reinforced camera protection with the slide cover
  • Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly
  • Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip
  • Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection
  • iPhone 14 Case Compatible with iPhone 14

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nokia’s unlocked G10 smartphone has Android 12 an...
Ninja’s Foodi 8-qt. 10-in-1 XL Air Fryer Multi-Co...
Sync files between mobile and desktop with this 4-in-1 ...
Turtle Beach expanding its flight simulator lineup with...
Android app deals of the day: Crying Suns, Forager, Thi...
BLACK+DECKER’s portable workbench and project cen...
Save $50 on SteelSeries’ Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming...
Earthwise pole hedge trimmer with nearly 10-feet of rea...
Load more...
Show More Comments