Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Ultra SE Bluetooth Speaker $30 (Reg. $40), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its OontZ Angle 3 Ultra SUP Special Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99 shipped. Down from a $40 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon in this colorway. This speaker packs a completely waterproof design and it can even withstand being up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes without worrying about damage. Bluetooth 5.0 gives you up to 100 feet of connectivity and the built-in battery can last up to 20 hours on a single charge at 2/3 volume. There’s 14W of power here as well which delivers “superior sound quality with rich full bass.” So, if you’re looking for a great way to bring the tunes outside at your next fall party, this is a solid choice all around thanks to its waterproof design and long battery life.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Take your music with you on and off the water with a purpose-built speaker that you want to be seen with! OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA SUP Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker’s digital audio processor features 14 watts of power to pump out the surprisingly loud volume, rich full bass, & crystal clear sound beyond its size. Add the optional bracket & mount (sold separately) to attach it to your paddleboard for tunes on the waves. Note: SUP Speaker Bracket and Mount are sold separately. Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality. Distortion free stereo sound even at max volume.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!