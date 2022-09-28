Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man, Cuphead, Ratchet & Clank, Nioh, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its latest Planet of Discounts Sale, Sony is now offering digital copies of the Demon’s Souls remake for PlayStation 5 at $34.99. Regularly $70, this is a solid 50% off, $5 under the Amazon all-time low on the physical edition, and the lowest price we can find. This is a complete refresh of the classic FromSoftware title, designed from the ground up with new visuals and some bonus content by the remake masters at Bluepoint Games (Sony has now purchased the studio). For those that just discovered FromSoftware with the release of likely game of the year Elden Ring, the Demon’s Souls remake is a great way to experience where the tough as nails combat and overall game formulas started. “Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

