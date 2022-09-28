Jump into PlayStation Plus Essentials with this 1-yr. sub at $40 with free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $39.99 with free digital delivery (US accounts only). Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is within cents of the best price we have tracked since Sony launched the new PS Plus service and the lowest we can find. It is a notable opportunity to get into the Essentials PS Plus tier or extend your existing subscription at a major discount as well as land a chance to upgrade to the tiers eligible for the on-demand game streaming at some point without paying full price (more details on this below). But even without that, you’ll still score the free games each month, PSN deals, and online multiplayer. Head below for more details.

For more details you can head over to this landing page to learn more about how conversions to the new PlayStation Plus work. But Sony has already said “the PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now voucher you redeem will be converted to a length of time on your current PlayStation Plus membership plan equivalent to the monetary value of the voucher you are redeeming.”

Here are your September PlayStation Plus FREE games and updates to the streaming library. Just be sure to scope out our feature piece on the new PlayStation DualSense Edge and the latest details on the new PSVR2 coming in early 2023. Then dive into the latest State of Play showcase if you haven’t yet for the new God of War trailer and details on the special edition DualSense controller that is now up for pre-order.

More on PlayStation Plus:

Get PlayStation games to download every month. Get hand-picked PlayStation games each month to download and play as long as you’re a member.

Take on your friends with online multiplayer. Team up with your friends and play your favourite online multiplayer games.

Enjoy exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store. Save more with a range of exclusive PlayStation Plus offers on PlayStation Store.

Get 100GB cloud storage. Unlock 100GB cloud storage exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.

New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

