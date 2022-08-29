Newly created Sony mobile studio division set to bring major PlayStation IP to iPhone and Android

After bringing some of its in-house IP to PC systems, Sony is expanding to your phones and tablets with the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, it announced today. The news comes along with an acquisition of mobile development house Savage Game Studios and is pointing at Sony potentially bringing some of its major intellectual gaming properties to an iPhone, Android device or iPad near you in the future. Head below for more details.

PlayStation Studios Mobile Division

After announcing its new PlayStation DualSense Edge pro gaming controller and dishing up the official release window for PlayStation VR2, Sony took to its official gaming blog today to divulge details about its plans on mobile:

…providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games. Savage Game Studios is joining a newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences…

The PlayStation Studios Mobile Division appears to be the first of what could be many formerly third-party development teams to join PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. While it doesn’t appear to have any games on the books just yet, Sony describes Savage as “a hugely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by players around the world.” It is made up of folks like CEO Michail Katkoff and fellow co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus alongside folks previously responsible for properties like Angry Birds.

As of right now, there are no specific details on what Savage has in the works for PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, but it does sound as though we could be getting some mobile titles based on Sony’s popular IP, much like Nintendo did with Fire Emblem, Mario Kart, and Animal Crossing franchises.

With Sony expanding to PC – Spider-Man Remastered landed Steam Deck verification earlier this month – with its major IPs like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and now into the mobile space, it wants to assure gamers of its efforts on its flagship console platform as well:

As we assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion to keep making amazing single-player, narrative-driven experiences. It’s been a tremendous year for games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with huge releases including Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 22, and on November 9th, the highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok.

9to5Toys’ Take

While console gamers are rarely ever stoked about mobile games, the Nintendo take on the formula did work out fairly well and injecting some interest into the mobile space with established franchises like Last of Us, Spider-Man, or God of War might help the cause. The news also seems to fit in nicely after seeing the first official PlayStation iPhone controller go up for sale last month. We will be following the development of PlayStation Studios Mobile Division as push through 2022 and into 2023 to keep you updated on the goings on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!