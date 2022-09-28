OnePlus 9 Pro drops to $499 all-time low with 1-day $200 clearance sale

Today only, OnePlus is clearing out its previous-generation OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Smartphone with a discount down to $499 shipped. Typically fetching $699 or more, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is $100 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Sure this may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending notably less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip.

If you’d prefer to go with a flagship foldable smartphone instead, this week also saw Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 go on sale. The new release has only been marked down a couple of times so far, and now you can score it at the all-time low of $1,591 thanks to a $209 discount. Though in any case, you should check out all of the best app and game deals up for grabs, as well.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

