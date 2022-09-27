Save $209 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at new low of $1,591

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 256GB Smartphone for $1,591.25 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, this is one of the first cash price cuts we’ve seen since launching earlier this summer at $209 off. Its $9 under previous markdowns and a new all-time low. Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another takeaway from our hands-on review of the new folding smartphone was how notable the Standing Cover was for improving the experience. Bundling in one of Samsung’s S Pen, this official case not only provides some extra protection to your foldable, but also has an integrated slot to stow the stylus away while not in use. There’s also an integrated kickstand to round out the package that you can read a bit more about right here. Best of all, it’s also on sale for $78 at Amazon, marking the first chance to save from the usual $90 going rate.

Alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device that are discounted in the usual place, this week started off with a price cut on another brand’s flagship handset. Right now Amazon is also marking down the Motorola Edge+ smartphone to the best price we’ve seen from the retailer, taking 33% off in order to deliver a chance to score the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-backed handset for $666.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

