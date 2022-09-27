Android app deals of the day: Deep Space First Contact, MechaNika, Geometry PRO, more

Justin Kahn -
Deep Space First Contact-Android

Today’s best deals on Android games and apps are now live and waiting for you below the fold. Just be sure to check out the price drops we are tracking on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable, the Belkin AirPlay 2 Google Assistant Speaker, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones while you’re at it. As for the apps, today’s collection is highlighted by offers on Deep Space: First Contact, MechaNika, Geometry PRO, NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

More on Deep Space: First Contact:

In Deep Space: First Contact, you will have the role of a security guard at a space station. You find yourself working like every day in the security zone, when suddenly you hear an explosion… A breach in the lab! Explore the carefully designed space station, with stunning graphics and great detail, tour the rooms and laboratories, activate the main generator, open the hangar doors and find the ship to escape!

