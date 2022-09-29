JBL’s fabric-wrapped waterproof Flip 5 speaker in black drops to $80 (Reg. $130)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While we have have seen the red model drop down to $75 a couple times this year, it is rare to see the black down this low and it hasn’t gone for any less than this on Amazon in 2022. Alongside the water bottle-sized form-factor, the Flip 5 features JBL’s racetrack-shaped driver to deliver “booming bass in a small package.” From there, you’ll find the brand’s “durable fabric material” and rubber housing treatment joined by IPX7 waterproofing for protection against the elements no matter where your adventures might take you. This model delivers up to 12 hours of wireless playback per charge and supports JBL PartyBoost to link up with other speakers for a larger sound. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative would be to take a look at the smaller, even more portable JBL speakers. The JBL Clip 3, for example, currently starts at $40 shipped on Amazon to deliver ultra-portable audio at half the price of today’s lead deal. While clearly not as powerful overall, you’ll still get that “signature JBL” sound alongside a built-in carabiner clip and 10 hours of battery life here.

Alongside deals on Sony’s SRS-RA3000 Bluetooth speaker and the smart Echo Studio speaker and Echo Sub bundle, Amazon just unveiled a slew of brand new speaker models for 2022. Our exhaustive coverage of the Amazon smart speaker lineup (along with a number of other new releases) is waiting for you right here alongside now live pre-order links and more. Then swing by our portable speaker hub for additional offers.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Pair multiple speakers with party boost

Premium JBL sound quality

Connector type: 3.5 millimeter stereo

Power source type: Battery powered

Included components: Quick start guide, Safety Sheet, Warranty Card

