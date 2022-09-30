Score 2022 lows on electric Sun Joe pressure washers and Snow Joe snow blowers from $137

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools alongside some essential camping gear from Bliss. Shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around Sun Joe SPX3500 2300 Max PSI Electric Pressure Washer down to $137.51. Normally fetching $220, today’s offer is the first chance to save since back in July and marks the best price in over a year at $83 off. Perfect for getting your patio, siding, and rest of your home ready for fall, having a pressure washer in your setup can ensure that you’re not dealing with as much grime come winter’s end next year. This Sun Joe model sports a 2,000W brushless motor capable of dishing out 2,300 PSI of water stripping power for handling just about any task. There’s also an onboard detergent tank to complete the electric package.

If you’re looking to get a head start on your winter setup, you can ditch gas from the routine by bringing home the Snow Joe 22-inch Electric Snow Thrower. Currently marked down to $160.30, this is one of the first discounts to date and a new all-time low from its usual $200 price tag. Feature-wise, you’ll find a 22-inch plowing deck to go alongside its 15A motor, with the ability to move 840 pounds of snow per minute thanks to its all-steel auger. There’s an adjustable chute for throwing snow at up to 25 feet away, making this a great option for clearing driveways, patios, and sidewalks without getting gas or oil involved.

While you’ll find plenty of other environmentally-friendly discounts up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, Rad Power is still offering some of the best discounts to date on its stable of popular electric bikes. Celebrating a 500,000-rider milestone, you can now save up to $400 off various e-bikes at the lowest prices of the year.

Sun Joe SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer features:

13-amp/2,000 W brushless induction motor blasts away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk and grime with 2300 PSI of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1.48 GPM flow. Adjustable detergent dial lets you dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40.6 fl oz. onboard detergent tank. Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

