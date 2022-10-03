Amazon’s Glow video calling touchscreen projector back to all-time low at $150 (Reg. $330)

As part of its latest fall sale that kicked off this past weekend with new lows on Echo speakers, Kindle Paperwhite offers, and more, Amazon is now offering a deep deal on its unit Glow video calling and learning projector. Regularly $330, it is now marked down to $149.99 shipped for Prime members only for a limited time. This $50 under our previous mention, matching the all-time low Prime Day price, and the best we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this one fully launched back in March as a unique and interactive video calling and learning gadget for kids. Alongside the ability to interact with family members via the 8-inch video calling display, it also casts a 19-inch touchscreen projection for playing educational games and collaborative learning applications. Head below for more details.

The Glow ships with those geometrical Tangram bits where “children to use physical pieces and remote loved ones use digital pieces to solve puzzles together.” The whole system is designed to encourage early development and learning with what Amazon calls a “whole new way to learn, play, read, and create.” Amazon Glow includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ loaded with games, books, and art activities as well as the usual 2 year worry-free guarantee. A full breakdown can be found in our coverage right here.

But the early fall Amazon gear deals don’t stop there. After detailing and launching its 2022 lineup of fresh new smart speakers, the Halo Rise smart lamp, networking lineup, and more, we are also now tracking some notable holiday-worthy deals on much of its existing gear as well:

Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits features:

Video-call and play together simultaneously – Amazon Glow (not a toy) is a video calling and interactive entertainment system designed to make it easier for children to bond with remote family.

Huge 19” projected touchscreen that lets kids be kids – Kids enjoy hands-on activities on Glow’s projection mat, while adults join in the fun through an interactive video call on their tablet or smartphone.

Thousands of books, games, and art activities – Enjoy endless hours of interactive fun, with new content added all the time.

Learn, play, read, and draw their way – Kids can enjoy activities on connected video calls, side-by-side with a local partner, or on their own.

