ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard returns to $100 low, more from $40

Are you looking to upgrade your gaming battlestation? Amazon is now offering a selection of ASUS PC gaming peripherals starting from $39.99. The ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard, which goes for $99.99 shipped, is leading the way here. Normally going for $140, this 29% discount, or $40 in savings, marks a return to the all-time Amazon low we’ve seen, and only for the second time. This specific model comes with ASUS’ red linear keyswitches for fast actuation. The full-size design comes with an extra wide control key to help you out while gaming and even comes shipped with a magnetic wrist rest made from memory foam. There is even a privacy button that, when pressed, will minimize all your programs and mutes your PC audio. Keep reading below to check out the other ASUS gaming peripherals that are on sale today.

More ASUS PC gaming peripherals:

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these ASUS options above. We’re also tracking a new Amazon low price on Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed Atheris Wireless Gaming Mouse down at $36. It features a 7,200 DPI optical sensor and a 1,000Hz polling rate. With up to 350 hours of battery life delivered by two AAs, you’ll find that this mouse never needs to be plugged in as you just swap them out when the charge depletes.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

Step up your game with ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe, the only mechanical gaming keyboard with an ergonomic wrist rest and Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS precision. Enjoy colorful RGB Aura Sync backlighting, hit the Quick-Toggle Switch for work or play, and push the Stealth key for instant privacy. The keyboard is even finished with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience with a touch of style. Power to victory, with the power of ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe.

