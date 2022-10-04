Kwikset’s contemporary electric deadbolt with keypad offers temporary codes and more at $42

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Contemporary Electric Keypad Deadbolt for $42.10 shipped. Down from $60, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. If you’re looking for a way to secure your home while also giving various people different codes to get in, then this is it. You can program six individual user codes that can be used an unlimited number of times. This is great for giving your loved ones a code that they can use to come over without giving away your personal PIN. However, you can create single-use temporary codes which are perfect for one-time guests who you don’t want to have permanent access to your residence. Plus, the key slot allows this deadbolt to still function like normal, making it a solid choice for your budget-focused holiday home security upgrade. Keep reading for more.

Looking for a more simple deadbolt upgrade? Well, this Callan Double Cylinder Edged Oil Rubbed Bronze Deadbolt is a great option. Coming in at $20 Prime shipped, it’s a great deal for those wanting to give their front door a bit of a facelift.

Don’t forget that the deadbolt is only a small portion of a home security setup. If you really want to be covered on all fronts, consider picking up the Ring Alarm 14-piece security system that’s on sale for $100 off. Down to $230 from its normal $330 going rate, you’ll find that Ring’s kit includes eight door and window sensors to secure your home among other functions that the system performs.

Kwikset Deadbolt features:

The Kwikset Electronic Deadbolt delivers the ultimate in keyless entry convenience with up to six individual customized user codes. It’s a perfect fit for an active lifestyle so that you don’t have to worry about carrying or losing keys. You can also easily provide temporary or one-time use codes for access to visitors or service personnel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!