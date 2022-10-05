Arm your front door with Siri using August’s latest HomeKit smart lock at $184 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering August’s latest Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock for $183.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is the first chance to save since back on Prime Day. Amounting to 20% in savings, this is one of the lowest prices of the year and a notable way to arm your front door with some extra protection. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $60 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find all of the week’s other best offers now going live. While the HomeKit offerings are few and far between, there are plenty of devices for equipping Alexa and Assistant with new smart lighting and security at some of the lowest prices yet.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!