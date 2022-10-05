Stay fit this winter with Amazon’s rubberized dumbbells now starting from $10 (New lows)

Justin Kahn -
33% off From $10
Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells from $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over 25. While just about all weight options are marked down right now, the 10-, 15-, and 25-pound options are either at new all-time lows or every close to it with regular prices in the $15, $28, $35 or more range. A great time to think about keeping fit at home this fall and winter, Amazon’s dumbbells are some of the most affordable out there, and are now even more so. They feature a non-slip textural surface for grip as well as hexagonal black rubber-encased ends to “prevent rolling and promote stay-in-place storage.” More details below. 

If the dumbbells aren’t your kind of thing, another notable way to stay fit at home is with something like the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands. You can score a 5-piece kit for less than the price of a single 15-pound dumbbell with support for a much wider range of exercises that can target the entire body. It is currently selling for under $13 Prime shipped

Speaking of fitness deals, we are also tracking the Fitbit Luxe wearable to track your workouts at a new all-time low of $87 shipped. Just be sure to also check out the some of the first price drops now live on the new Series 8 Apple Watch models as well as the Lululemon October deals for some fitness apparel while you’re at it. 

Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell features:

  • Dumbbell for resistance training—great for arms, chest, back, core, and legs
  • Solid cast-iron core for reliable strength; will not bend or break after repeated use
  • Hexagon-shaped rubber-encased ends help prevent rolling and promote stay-in-place storage
  • Contoured, textured, chrome handle for a comfortable, secure grip

